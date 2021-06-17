Bengaluru: Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Ltd, on Thursday said it has launched its digital banking software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help Indian urban cooperative banks (UCBs) modernize their business and operations.

The platform has already been adopted by three leading UCBs in India -- Vidya Sahakari Bank, Urban Co-operative Bank, Bareilly and Zoroastrian Cooperative Bank.

The cost-effective SaaS offering combines the functionalities of the Finacle solution suite with complementary solutions and capabilities from Finacle business partners, to help UCBs reduce cost, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver world-class customer experiences, Infosys said.

“For over two decades, Finacle has been a strong partner to financial institutions in India in their transformation journey. Today, the UCB landscape is being reshaped by several forces in the new normal – rapidly changing customer behavior, new agile competitors, and evolving regulations. With our relentless focus on innovation, we are pleased to power the next phase of growth for UCBs in the country with our accessible, SaaS offerings, supported by our partners," said Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales, Infosys Finacle.

Finacle addresses financial institutions’ requirements such as core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, liquidity management, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

