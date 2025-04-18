Infosys fires 240 trainees who fail assessment tests day after hiring announcement of 20,000 candidates in FY26: Report

Software major Infosys has let go of 240 entry-level employees who failed internal assessments, according to company emails sent on April 18. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the move follows a round of terminations in February, when the Indian IT services firm let go of more than 300 trainees under similar circumstances. Infosys is offering those affected free upskilling programs through NIIT and UpGrad.

The layoffs come as Infosys navigates a subdued demand environment. The company has forecast revenue growth of just 0 percent to 3 percent for the current fiscal year, underscoring continued uncertainty in its core markets.