Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys Ltd, said on Monday that it is committing ₹100 crore to support the efforts towards fighting Covid-19 in India. The Foundation contributed half of this commitment ( ₹50 crore) to the PM-CARES Fund.

This amount will primarily be utilised across three broad areas of support – to expand hospital capacity for treatment of covid-19 patients especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections; to provide ventilators, testing kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers; and to ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society.

“All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material reaches the people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, our healthcare personnel, or daily-wage workers whose livelihood has been severely impacted," said Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

Recently, Infosys Foundation has announced support for creation of an exclusive hospital in Bengaluru for Covid-19 patients. “It has also enabled the acquisition of medical and PPE equipment for multiple military and government hospitals across the country. The Foundation is also supporting various NGOs that provide food and hygiene kits to thousands of people in need," Infosys said in a statement.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has been faced with. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, civil society, as well as healthcare institutions to support the communities we live and serve in. Infosys Foundations, both in India and in the USA, are extending their resources and technological capabilities to help people who are most impacted by this pandemic," Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director, Infosys said.