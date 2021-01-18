Infosys Foundation to build 100-bed girls hostel at IIIT Tiruchirapa campus

Infosys's CSR arm Infosys Foundation will soon construct a 100-bed hostel for girls on the Tiruchirapalli campus. The company has recently signed an MoU with IIIT.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the structure was held on Monday morning. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, and Prof N S V N Sarma, Director of IIIT - Tiruchirapalli took part in the virtual event.

Established in 2013, the IIIT - Tiruchirappalli offers courses in information and communication technology, it was noted.

Infosys foundation is widely known for its philanthropic vision..

Last year, Infosys Foundation committed ₹100 crore to support the efforts towards fighting Covid-19 in India. The Foundation contributed half of this commitment ( ₹50 crore) to the PM-CARES Fund.

This amount will primarily be utilised across three broad areas of support – to expand hospital capacity for treatment of covid-19 patients especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections; to provide ventilators, testing kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers; and to ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society.

