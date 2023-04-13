Infosys FY24 guidance: Company sees revenue growth at 4-7% in constant currency, margins at 20-22%2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Infosys has given revenue growth guidance of 4% to 7% for FY24.
IT company Infosys on Thursday gave a revenue guidance of 4% to 7% in constant currency for the current financial year. Operating margin guidance was placed at 20% to 22%. The Bengaluru-based IT giant also posted a 7.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹6,128 crore in March quarter of FY23.
