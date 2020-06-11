Infosys gears up to address rising cyber security concerns amid covid-19 crisis

BENGALURU : IT services major Infosys Ltd is gearing up to address the rising customer concerns around cyber security, heightened due to the impact of coronavirus.

“The pandemic has given a significant rise to a number of phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks that are targeting the current infrastructure because of the massive transition from working out of office to working from home," said Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer (CISO) & head of cyber security at Infosys. “This obviously is impacting all our global customers and there is a general heightened need to protect their infrastructure from this exponential rise in attacks."

While Infosys does not classify cyber security as a separate business vertical, its revenues are reported under the digital business which grew 31.7% year-on-year in constant currency to $1.34 billion and contributed 41.9% of total revenue for the quarter ended March.

The banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) sector, the main adopter of cyber security some years ago, has given way to emerging sectors like manufacturing, oil & gas, automobile and retail in the past 3-4 years, Salvi said.

“As the risks increase, there is an expectation on how businesses can quickly take measures to build predictability in the cost and improve the quality of security. We find ourselves at the sweet spot in terms of being able to do this at scale for our clients," he said.

Infosys said it has been using artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) in its security tools and solutions much before these terms became widespread.

“We will continue to have more applications using AI/ML in the security technology stack of future because we are moving away from system scanning and identifying outliers. We are empowering the security team to be threat hunters who can go and run complex queries in a much more simplified manner so that they are able to get the most meaningful information from the data and then decide their action," Salvi said.

Infosys is offering managed security services to clients across the globe from its seven cyber defence centres, referred to as CDCs. Pune, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Indianapolis (US), and Bucharest (Romania) have a centre each and there are two in Bengaluru, the company’s headquarters.

“We have created a very strong global capacity for our CDCs across the world covering Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. We will continue to invest in people facilities, technology and platform, solve complex security problems and streamline security operations for all our customers," Salvi said.

While there have been a lot of phishing and malware attacks using “covid-19" as the theme, there are other emerging trends. “The security architecture is moving from the data centre’s centralized LAN (local area network) centric controls towards remote access and at the edge. So, we are looking at the endpoint where the focus is on the sensor but also intelligent cloud," Salvi said. He explains that as security moves towards the cloud, all the intelligence – including the analysis, correlation, and behavior pattern – happens in the cloud.

Infosys is also seeing an uptick from the small and medium businesses (SMBs) that approach cyber security quite differently.

“SMBs actually will be more open to adopt cloud since the security stack itself has moved to cloud so it is more agile and faster in terms of time to market. Therefore, new-age and medium sized organisations are very open towards taking as-a-service approach. We are seeing that the whole responsibility of managing solutions, tools, people and processes lies on us and they run it as an OPEX (operating expenditure) model. In large organisations, they are looking at consolidation, moving to the cloud, moving from on-premise stack to as-a-service stack," Salvi said.

