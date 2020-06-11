Infosys gears up to address rising cyber security concerns amid covid-19 crisis

While there have been a lot of phishing and malware attacks using “covid-19" as the theme, there are other emerging trends. “The security architecture is moving from the data centre’s centralized LAN (local area network) centric controls towards remote access and at the edge. So, we are looking at the endpoint where the focus is on the sensor but also intelligent cloud," Salvi said. He explains that as security moves towards the cloud, all the intelligence – including the analysis, correlation, and behavior pattern – happens in the cloud.