Infosys hands out salary revision letters to employees, average pay hike below 10%: Report
The pay hikes, which typically were effective from April 1, have now been announced from November 1, 2023.
Infosys has handed out salary revision letters to a large number of its employees on Friday, December 15, with the average pay hike being below 10 per cent, according to a report by business news daily Economic Times. The pay hikes, which typically were effective from April 1, have now been announced from November 1, 2023. Entry level employees were not part of the annual hikes this year, the report added.