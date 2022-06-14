Infosys, Harvard partner to offer digital courses for students, young pros

Infosys, Harvard partner to offer digital courses for students, young pros2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- The courses will target students and young adults in tier-II and tier-III cities in India
New Delhi: Indian IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced a partnership with Harvard University subsidiary, Harvard Business Publishing (HBP), to offer free digital and life skills courses through the former’s digital corporate education platform, Springboard.
New Delhi: Indian IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced a partnership with Harvard University subsidiary, Harvard Business Publishing (HBP), to offer free digital and life skills courses through the former’s digital corporate education platform, Springboard.
The courses will target “students and young adults" in tier-II and tier-III cities in India, according to a joint media statement issued by Infosys and HBP.
The courses will target “students and young adults" in tier-II and tier-III cities in India, according to a joint media statement issued by Infosys and HBP.
As part of the offering, Infosys’ Springboard will now host free articles, videos and podcasts from Harvard Business Review (HBR), as well as 10 courses on topics such as project management and change management offered under Harvard ManageMentor. The latter is an online learning division managed by HBR, which offers a total of 42 courses and additional online resources designed to add management skills to a young professional’s portfolio.
The Harvard ManageMentor portfolio is generally available for users to subscribe, and costs about ₹3,900 per year for each course, ₹9,700 per year for four courses, or the entire resource pool from ManageMentor for about ₹52,000 per year.
Vinay Hebbar, senior vice-president and head of international markets at HBP, said that the suite of online courses is designed to help “drive employability among underserved students and youth."
To make the course available, Infosys said it will directly partner with schools and colleges across India, to give access to HBP and HBR’s courses via Springboard.
An offering such as this is part of an increasing suite of digital upskilling courses, which have become commonplace across India. In March this year, an industry report by Amazon Web Services (AWS) said that 95% of India’s working professionals feel the need to upskill themselves by pursuing new digital skills to keep up with changing demands of the modern-day workplace.
Various roles, including in management and human resources, are constantly changing as technology takes over a bigger part of everyday lives. Earlier this month, a Mint report found that companies are looking at artificially intelligent bots to replace human jobs of basic skill levels – hence further highlighting the need to learn new skills.