Infosys headcount rises by 4,480 in Q2FY27, freshers hiring crosses 8,000; check details

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, reported a net addition of 4,480 employees in the second quarter of FY27. The company’s total workforce stood at 332,542 at the end of the July-September period. This marked a clear recovery after a decline of 532 employees in the previous quarter. The net addition for the first half of FY27 now stands at 3,948 employees.

Fresher hiring gains pace as full-year target holds The Bengaluru-based firm onboarded more than 8,000 college graduates during the September quarter. This is double the number of freshers it hired in the preceding three months. Infosys has reiterated its full-year target of recruiting around 20,000 fresh graduates.

Speaking at the company’s Q2 earnings conference, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said, “We hired 8,000 college graduates in Q2. Our full-year target remains 20,000. We have done more than half of that in H1FY27.”

The continued focus on campus hiring signals that the company is preparing for demand in areas such as artificial intelligence and large-scale digital transformation projects, even as overall industry growth remains measured.

Attrition eases while peer trends diverge Voluntary attrition at Infosys moderated to 12.7 percent on a last-twelve-month basis, down from 13 percent in the previous quarter. The improvement suggests better employee retention as the industry navigates a phase of selective hiring and skill-specific demand.

Peer performance varied widely in the same quarter. Tata Consultancy Services added 4,258 employees. HCLTech recorded the highest net addition among large peers at 6,450. Tech Mahindra’s headcount rose by 5,446. In contrast, Wipro saw a sequential decline of 6,716 employees. These mixed trends highlight that while some firms are expanding their base to capture emerging opportunities, others are prioritising efficiency and cost management.

Revenue and profit grow Infosys announced its second-quarter results on October 23. Net profit rose 6 percent to ₹7,823 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹7,364 crore in the year-ago period. Growth was supported by stronger demand from energy and utilities clients and higher spending on artificial intelligence services.

Revenue from operations increased 11 percent to ₹49,244 crore from ₹44,490 crore in Q2FY26. Large deal total contract value for the quarter reached $5.2 billion, up from $3.6 billion in the previous quarter.

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However, the company revised its revenue growth guidance for FY2026-27 to 1-2 percent in constant currency terms, down from the earlier range of 1.5-3 percent. It maintained its operating margin guidance at 20-22 percent. The guidance cut reflects cautious client spending in certain verticals even as deal wins and AI-related work provide pockets of strength.