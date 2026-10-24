Infosys headcount rises by 4,480 in Q2FY27, freshers hiring crosses 8,000; check details

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, reported a net addition of 4,480 employees in the second quarter of FY27. The company’s total workforce stood at 332,542 at the end of the July-September period. This marked a clear recovery after a decline of 532 employees in the previous quarter. The net addition for the first half of FY27 now stands at 3,948 employees.

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Fresher hiring gains pace as full-year target holds The Bengaluru-based firm onboarded more than 8,000 college graduates during the September quarter. This is double the number of freshers it hired in the preceding three months. Infosys has reiterated its full-year target of recruiting around 20,000 fresh graduates.

Speaking at the company’s Q2 earnings conference, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said, “We hired 8,000 college graduates in Q2. Our full-year target remains 20,000. We have done more than half of that in H1FY27.”

The continued focus on campus hiring signals that the company is preparing for demand in areas such as artificial intelligence and large-scale digital transformation projects, even as overall industry growth remains measured.

Attrition eases while peer trends diverge Voluntary attrition at Infosys moderated to 12.7 percent on a last-twelve-month basis, down from 13 percent in the previous quarter. The improvement suggests better employee retention as the industry navigates a phase of selective hiring and skill-specific demand.

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Peer performance varied widely in the same quarter. Tata Consultancy Services added 4,258 employees. HCLTech recorded the highest net addition among large peers at 6,450. Tech Mahindra’s headcount rose by 5,446. In contrast, Wipro saw a sequential decline of 6,716 employees. These mixed trends highlight that while some firms are expanding their base to capture emerging opportunities, others are prioritising efficiency and cost management.

Revenue and profit grow Infosys announced its second-quarter results on October 23. Net profit rose 6 percent to ₹7,823 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹7,364 crore in the year-ago period. Growth was supported by stronger demand from energy and utilities clients and higher spending on artificial intelligence services.

Revenue from operations increased 11 percent to ₹49,244 crore from ₹44,490 crore in Q2FY26. Large deal total contract value for the quarter reached $5.2 billion, up from $3.6 billion in the previous quarter.

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Also Read | Infosys caps dull second quarter for Indian IT

However, the company revised its revenue growth guidance for FY2026-27 to 1-2 percent in constant currency terms, down from the earlier range of 1.5-3 percent. It maintained its operating margin guidance at 20-22 percent. The guidance cut reflects cautious client spending in certain verticals even as deal wins and AI-related work provide pockets of strength.

The combination of net headcount addition, sustained fresher intake, and moderating attrition points to a stabilising workforce strategy at Infosys. While the lowered growth outlook indicates that the broader demand environment remains uneven, the company’s hiring momentum and strong large-deal performance suggest it is positioning itself for selective growth opportunities in the second half of the year.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.