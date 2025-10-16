Infosys is offering up to ₹50,000 reward to its employees, but there's a catch: This is what they will have to do

In its internal mail to employees, the IT major announced rewards of 10,000 for successful referrals at job level 3. For job levels 4 and 5, the awards announced are 25,000 and 50,000 respectively.

Swastika Das Sharma
16 Oct 2025
Infosys is hiring in multiple roles
Infosys is hiring in multiple roles

Infosys is tapping its employees to find new talent, and offering money for it!

According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys is asking it employees to recommend candidates for open positions at its development centres all over India.

The Bengaluru-based software company is offering rewards to employees who can find Infosys a talent, in a sign of positive hiring trends at the company.

Here is everything you need to know about the Infosys hiring drive and its benefits for existing employees.

Infosys sends emails to employees

According to the ET report, Infosys has been sending internal emails to its employees seeking their recommendation to hire new talent.

“This is the first time we have received back-to-back mails encouraging us to recommend candidates for vacancies that run into several pages,” an employee told the newspaper.

How much money is Infosys offering?

Infosys is offering up to 50,000 to employees whose recommended candidate gets hired.

In its internal mail to employees, the IT major announced rewards of 10,000 for successful referrals at job level 3. For job levels 4 and 5, the awards announced are 25,000 and 50,000 respectively.

Infosys hiring in THESE roles

Infosys is hiring in multiple positions, including engineering, quality engineering, the strategic technology group, and enterprise application integration and services, according to the ET report.

To be specific, the roles in which Infosys is hiring include VOIP experts, data analysts, data scientists, solution designers, blockchain developers, java developers, network designers, aerospace engineers, specialist programmers, and technology architects.

Infosys hiring: Eligibility and qualifications

For different job postings, different levels of experience are required, as per the report.

The minimum is two to three years, while at senior levels, the required experience can go up to 13-15 years.

The candidate must not have appeared in Infosys selection process in the last six months.

Candidates must also have excellent academic scores and should hold degrees like BE, ME, MCA, or MSc.

Which city is Infosys hiring in?

The Infosys hiring drive is happening across India, as per the report.

The IT major has job postings at development centres in Delhi/ NCR, Pune, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Chandigarh, and Hubballi.

The Infosys mass hiring drive comes at a time when reports indicate that its competitor TCS is laying off at least 12,000 employees.

Key Takeaways
  • Infosys is tapping into employee networks to find new talent during a period of industry layoffs.
  • The referral program rewards employees based on the job level of the recommended candidate.
  • The company is seeking diverse roles, from data scientists to blockchain developers, indicating a broad hiring strategy.
