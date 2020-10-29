Infosys hits carbon target 30 yrs early

Globally, tech firms are working towards carbon-neutral status, but are expected to take another decade to achieve the target. Apple Inc. has committed to be 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. Facebook Inc., too, has a 2030 target of net zero emissions for its supply chain, employee commuting and business travel. Google, already a carbon-neutral company, aims to run all of its data centres and offices on carbon-free energy by 2030. In January, Microsoft Inc. showed plans to become “carbon negative" by 2030.