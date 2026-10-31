Infosys Hyderabad Pocharam campus: New 1.1 million sq ft block adds 10,000 seats, supports 13,000 employees

Infosys has inaugurated a new 1.1 million sq ft software development block at its Hyderabad Pocharam campus, adding 10,000 seats and enabling the IT major to accommodate an additional workforce of more than 13,000 employees under a hybrid working model.

The expansion is expected to strengthen the company's ability to scale its operations and support growing demand for technology services, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity and engineering, according to PTI.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Infosys leadership attended the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Infosys Pocharam campus: Size and infrastructure Spread across 450 acres, the Infosys Pocharam Development Centre has seven existing software development blocks with approximately 4.58 million sq ft of built-up area, according to a company release.

With the addition of the latest facility, the campus now has eight software development blocks, taking its total built-up area to approximately 5.68 million sq ft.

The new block's 10,000 seats are designed to support over 13,000 employees through a hybrid working arrangement, allowing Infosys to accommodate a larger workforce without requiring all employees to be present on campus simultaneously.

Which sectors and technology areas will it support? The development centre caters to global clients across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, life sciences and manufacturing.

The latest expansion will further enhance the company's capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering and next-generation digital services.

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Commenting on the development, Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, said, "This facility enhances our capacity to scale operations, build specialised talent, and deliver complex transformation programs for global clients. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, the campus will serve as a strategic hub that brings together world-class talent, advanced infrastructure, and deep capabilities to help clients drive innovation, improve competitiveness, and realise sustained business value."

Infosys Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to ₹ 7,823 crore, revenue grows 10.2% Meanwhile, Infosys on October 23 reported a 6.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹7,823 crore for the September quarter, supported by growing contributions from artificial intelligence (AI)-led projects. However, the IT major lowered its revenue growth outlook for the remainder of the financial year, citing pricing pressures.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its regulatory filing.

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Consolidated revenue from operations increased 10.2% to ₹49,244 crore in the second quarter, compared with ₹44,490 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys Q2 results: AI revenue grows 29%, contributes 10.5% Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the company secured large deals worth $5.2 billion during the quarter, including a mega contract valued at more than $2 billion over seven years.

He said the mega deal is expected to contribute more than 1% to the company's revenue growth in the next financial year.

"Our AI revenue was 10.5 per cent and grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence," Parekh stated.

He also identified cybersecurity as a significant growth opportunity, adding that Infosys is assisting some clients in developing protection systems using frontier AI models.

Infosys cuts FY revenue growth guidance Despite the quarterly revenue growth, Infosys lowered its revenue growth forecast for the financial year, projecting constant-currency growth of 1% to 2%, against its earlier estimate of 1.5% to 3%.

The company attributed the revised outlook primarily to pricing pressures.

Its operating margin remained stable at 21% year-on-year. Infosys retained its full-year operating margin guidance at 20% to 22%.

"Based on our Q2 performance and revised outlook for the rest of the year, our revenue growth guidance is 1 per cent to 2 per cent year-over-year in constant currency terms. Operating margin guidance remains at 20 per cent to 22 per cent for the year," Parekh said.