Infosys wants employees to come to office for 10 days a month; ‘system interventions’ to put cap on WFH days

Infosys has said that it will implement changes in its attendance software to make sure that employees work for at least 10 days a month from the office. In an email to functional heads, Infosys said that the new policy will be effective from March 10.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the new changes will cap the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month.

“To support this, starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees,” ET reported, quoting the email.

Advertisement

Who will be affected? The move will affect the 3.23 lakh Infosys employees working at job level 5 (JL5) and below.

JL5 employees are team leaders, while those in the ranks below them include software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers and consultants.

Managers, senior managers, delivery managers and senior delivery managers are ranked JL6 and above. However, it excludes vice presidents.

Why does Infosys want you to come to office? Infosys said its hybrid work policy expects employees to be on-site for at least 10 days a month.

“As you know, our hybrid work model expects employees to work from the office for at least 10 days a month, or as per business requirements, whichever is higher,” the Infosys email read further.

Advertisement

The mobile app that Infosys employees use to mark their attendance will no longer approve their work from home requests by default, the report said. Instead, employees will now have to compulsorily punch in 10 days a month serving at their respective office base, a senior worker reportedly told ET.