Infosys jobs: IT major to hire 20,000 freshers this year. Here's what CEO Salil Parekh says

Infosys jobs: Amid the ongoing layoff concerns in the IT sector after Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) job cut announcement, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh announced that the company will stick to its plan to hire freshers in 2025-26.

Parekh said India's second-largest IT firm managed to stay ahead by investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and re-skilling its employees.

Infosys will be sticking to its target of hiring 20,000 freshers in the financial year 2025-26, and it has also raised its lower end of the future guidance from 0% to 1% marking a new range of 1% to 3% in constant currency, the CEO said in an interview with the Times of India.

Parekh noted that Infosys has hired 17,000 people (gross) and plans to bring 20,000 college students on board this year. The company's focus is on reskilling and AI, for which it has trained more than 2.75 lakh employees at different levels.

‘More people on new projects’ Infosys CEO Salil Parekh also highlighted that with the company's investments in digital and artificial intelligence, along with the focus on reskilling employees to boost efficiency, this approach will help the IT major put more people on newer projects.

“It's critical to invest. We made significant investments in digital and AI, building agents and language models, and reskilling employees. We also focused on internal efficiency to support these investments without major disruptions. This approach allows us to put more people on new projects,” Parekh told the publication.

Infosys salary hike Mint reported earlier, quoting a top executive, that while Infosys recently implemented a wage hike, it has not yet decided on the next pay hike for its employees. Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said this after the company's April-June quarter results announcement on 22 July.

Sanghrajka said the IT major has issued “higher” variable pay components to its employees in the quarter.

“In the margin of this quarter, we had 100 basis points of impact on account of wage hike as well as the higher variable pay that we paid to our employees this quarter, so that's already done. Having done the wage hike very recently, you know, next one we'll have to decide when,” said Sanghrajka.

TCS layoffs India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services, is set to cut 12,261 jobs, mostly at the mid and senior employee levels, it said on 27 July.

Mint reported earlier that, as of 30 June 2025, the company's total headcount stood at 6,13,069 employees, as the IT major increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

TCS's move to cut more than 12,000 jobs is part of a broader company strategy to become a “future-ready organisation” with its focus on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment.