Infosys launches Cobalt cloud for the financial services sector
Infosys Ltd on Tuesday launched Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an industry cloud platform for enterprises to accelerate business value and innovation in the cloud across the financial services industry.
Infosys Cobalt platform is the company’s umbrella offering for everything related to cloud, and one of its biggest organic investments in the digital space.
“Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud is a secure, vertical cloud platform that enables enterprises to accelerate cloud adoption, rapidly build cloud native business platforms, drive business agility and growth, foster innovation, and deliver a personalized customer experience," Infosys said in a statement.
Infosys said the Cobalt Financial Services Cloud platform offers security and regulatory compliance built into the platform, financial services-specific assets and use cases, capability to rapidly deliver cloud native business platforms, and low-code apps for use by business and citizen developers, among others.
“The financial services industry is seeking to harness the power of cloud for business outcomes, agility and innovation – not just for hosting applications and data. This business focus requires an effective and secure cloud platform for financial services. The Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud is designed ground up exclusively for enterprises across the vertical to achieve these outcomes and drive speed to value," said Mohit Joshi, president, Infosys.
Infosys Cobalt in collaboration with MIT Technology Review Insights, has also launched the Global Cloud Ecosystem Index 2022, a snapshot of the global cloud development and innovation. The Index ranks 76 nations and territories on the technology, regulations, and talent they use to promote cloud computing services by consolidating scores given to each nation or territory across four themes: infrastructure, ecosystem adoption, security and assurance, and talent and human affinity.