Infosys on Thursday launched ‘Equinox’ platform to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

The platform’s future-ready architecture offers unprecedented flexibility for enterprises to pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys that enhance their digital commerce or launch it grounds-up in a matter of weeks, the IT major said in a statement.

Infosys further said that Equinox brings together best-of-breed service, product, platform and industry capabilities from Infosys, and its partners, in an integrated ecosystem.

This delivers end-to-end commerce-as-a-service for enterprises to drive results, throughout the purchase lifecycle, that shoppers care about.

Equinox is used by several leading global enterprises in retail, CPG, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media, and helps drive $15B+ in annual eCommerce gross merchandise value, the company stated.

Equinox helps businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, ecommerce, store operations, supply chain and customer service through its four offerings: Infosys Equinox Microservices, Infosys Equinox Commerce, Infosys Equinox Experiences, and Infosys Equinox Marketing.

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said that with the customer experience landscape evolving every week, companies can’t afford to get into a ‘set it-forget it’ mode. “It will take embracing a human-centric approach to create distinctive shopping experiences that match the pulse of consumers."

"Infosys Equinox makes this less of a struggle. It offers commerce-as-a-service to engage with both B2B and B2C shoppers through one platform that has 50+ percent greater speed-to-market than any other solution when it comes to adding new microservices or starting a new commerce presence. Infosys Equinox provides the perfect balance between agility and adaptability and is a great way for leaders to cement their advantage and for challengers to up their commerce play," Vaswani added.

