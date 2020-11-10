Infosys launches integrated Applied AI offering

BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd on Tuesday launched ‘Infosys Applied AI’, an integrated offering to help enterprises build a roadmap to scale artificial intelligence (AI) across their businesses.

The offering “converges the power of AI, analytics, and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences. With Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and contextualize services from the applied AI cloud," Infosys said in a statement.

With Infosys Applied AI, businesses can create custom solutions in the AI Living Labs, orchestrating offerings from startups and the Infosys partner ecosystem comprising over 30 leading providers. The AI Living Lab is a consortium of companies and AI experts for the collaborative development of solutions.

With this offering, enterprises will also be able to build their own AI cloud, access opensource AI software-as-a-service on their hybrid cloud infrastructure, and harness edge AI capabilities, Infosys said.

“AI is integral today for enterprises looking at digital acceleration. The combination of data, cloud, and AI is providing enterprises a distinct source of competitive advantage to their digital initiative by helping them unearth new possibilities across the ecosystem," said Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys.

Along with earlier investments in cloud through Cobalt, Infosys Applied AI "helps enterprises unlock value from data at scale and enables them to discover new applications that deliver perceptive experiences and differentiated offerings," Kumar said.

Infosys said its approach to scaling AI across the organization is as much about future-proofing people and processes as it is about cutting-edge technology.

“Our clients are looking to scale AI across their organizations. They want to discover greater value from AI, democratize it across rank and file teams, and derisk its application to be ethical, explainable and responsible. We have launched Infosys applied AI to help them realize their AI ambitions," said Balakrishna DR, head of AI & Automation Services, Infosys.

