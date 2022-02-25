Infosys launches metaverse foundry to help clients with emerging market trends

“The physical and virtual worlds are already smoothly and ubiquitously interwoven. The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space," said Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys.

