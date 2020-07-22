Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd on Wednesday launched a consortium in partnership with talent matching platform pymetrics that will leverage Infosys’ Wingspan and pymetrics’ artificial intelligence (AI)-based talent-matching platform to meet the reskilling and employment needs raised by the covid-19 crisis in America.

In the last 24 months, Infosys has implemented their localisation initiative at a large scale in the US, recruiting more than 10,000 US nationals or permanent residents and significantly reduced their dependence on work visas.

The Reskill and Restart solution by Infosys’ learning platform Wingspan “takes job seekers on a guided journey, beginning with aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and culminating in matching them with available positions," Infosys said.

The consortium has built “new pathways" for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and work streams to digital and operations jobs of the future, Infosys said. It also enables employers who are scaling up to review the available talent pool for the right match and hire them while they undergo rapid and job-specific reskilling on this integrated multi-stakeholder platform.

“Infosys has always invested in and promoted lifelong learning, and the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic has made radical reskilling an even more urgent priority for job seekers and employers alike…," said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys. “We are intensely focused on creating job opportunities in the U.S., and this solution demonstrates our broader commitment to American workers and the U.S. economy."

The courses provided will allow covid-19 impacted job seekers to find and gain skills that are in demand in today’s job market, Infosys said. “The platform will also allow American companies, in any industry, to find and hire talent as well as explore reskilling opportunities for their current workforce."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated