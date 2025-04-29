Infosys layoffs: IT major cuts 195 more trainee jobs in Mysuru; nearly 250 opt for UpGrad, NIIT upskilling programmes

Infosys Layoffs: IT major Infosys reportedly cut another 195 trainee jobs in Mysuru, from a batch of 680 people, after the new recruits failed to clear the internal assessment, according to a Moneycontrol report citing emails dated April 29.

“Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program,” reported the news portal, citing the official Infosys email.

On February 7, 2025, the news portal reported that the IT major has laid off 400 campus recruits after they failed the evaluation test. Later on April 18, the company reportedly laid off another 240 entry-level employees who were unable to clear the internal assessment.

According to the news portal, this was Infosys' fourth round of layoffs since February 2025, bringing the total number of job cuts to 800.

Infosys refused to confirm the developments when approached by LiveMint. However, the news portal's report suggests that Infosys has, so far, maintained that the company has followed their existing policy, which mandates that freshers will not be able to continue with the organisation if they fail the internal assessment.

Affected trainees join UpGrad, NIIT After India's second-largest IT firm reportedly laid off the new hires, 250 people out of the approximate 800 have enrolled themselves in upskilling programmes in UpGrad and NIIT. At the same time, 150 of them have registered for outplacement services, according to the news portal.

As per the report, the company has created a tie-up with UpGrad for BPM training and another with NIIT for IT training. These training programmes are free to those affected by the layoffs.

Infosys also offers to pay for an alternative 12-week training program for the potential roles in Infosys Business Process Management (BPM) to the affected people. These trainees were allegedly onboarded after a delay of more than 2.5 years, as per the news report.

The IT major is also offering one month's payment along with a relieving letter for the affected trainees, as per the report. The affected people will be given transport, from Mysuru to Bangalore, along with a standard travel allowance to their hometown, according to the report.

Infosys Jobs After the announcement of January to March quarter results, Infosys' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Sanghrajka revealed that the IT major plans to hire more than 20,000 freshers in the financial year 2025-26.

“In terms of hiring, we are expecting to hire 20,000-plus freshers,” said Sanghrajka in the media briefing.

The company currently employs more than 3.23 lakh professionals, and its fourth-quarter results also showed a 199-employee increase.