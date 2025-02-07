Infosys Layoffs: IT major cuts 400 jobs in Mysuru after employees fail evaluation tests

Infosys Layoffs: Indian IT major Infosys Limited is in the process of cutting 400 trainee jobs after these new joiners failed three consecutive attempts at the evaluation tests, reported the news portal Moneycontrol, citing people aware of the development.

According to the news portal's report, laying off these 400 trainees is approximately half of the new joiners onboarded in October 2024.

“At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments,” said the company in an official statement cited by the news portal.

Advertisement

The IT firm also said that the candidates get three attempts at clearing the test, failing which those prospective employees will no longer be able to continue in the company as per their signed contract.

“All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients,” said Infosys, citing the news portal's report.

Advertisement

Why did they fail the test? The news portal's reported citing a trainee who alleged that the test conducted was “very tough” and “made to fail.”

“This is unjustified because the tests were very tough and made to fail us, many trainees have fainted as the future looks bleak now,” a trainee who was terminated told the news portal.

The report also mentioned that Infosys was calling trainees in batches of nearly 50 people to sign the “mutual separation” letters, according to the sources cited in the news portal.

Advertisement

The news portal Economic Times reported, citing Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), that Infosys has started layoffs of nearly 700 campus recruits who were onboarded in October.

“In a shocking and unethical move, Infosys has begun forcefully laying off around 700 campus recruits who were onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, a lawyer and president of NITES told ET.

Infosys confirmed that the number of recruits being laid off is below 350, reported the news portal on Friday. Infosys shares were trading 0.68% lower towards the end of Friday's market session at ₹1,902.85, compared to ₹1,915.95 at the previous market close.

Advertisement