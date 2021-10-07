‘Infosys leads in ESG norms, Axis Bank best in transparency in disclosures’

The overall transparency is where performance can be ascertained through disclosures out of the material indicators and is dependent on the publicly available information. It provides an edge to the company in comparison to not only the industry peers but also over other listed companies. The top listed companies have secured an overall transparency of 60%, out of which top 100 are the best performing companies with a transparency of 66% and the remaining companies have an average transparency of 58.5% and there is a scope for improvement in comparison to the top 100 companies, a company statement said.

