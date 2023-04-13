Infosys let go of 3,611 employees in Q4, attrition rate dips sharply to 20.9%1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- Infosys' attrition rate has been declining in overall FY23. It stood at 24.3% in December 2022 quarter lower from 27.1% in Q2FY23 and 28.4% in Q1FY23.
Infosys has presented its financial results for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23) period on Thursday. In the quarter under review, the IT giant continued to record a sharp decline in its attrition rate to 20.9% compared to 24.3% in December 2022 quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×