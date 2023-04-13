Infosys has presented its financial results for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23) period on Thursday. In the quarter under review, the IT giant continued to record a sharp decline in its attrition rate to 20.9% compared to 24.3% in December 2022 quarter.

The second largest IT firm in terms of market share, has posted an attrition rate of 27.1% in September 2022 quarter and 28.4% in June 2022 quarter.

In terms of total headcount, Infosys posted total employees of 3,43,234 in Q4FY23 --- a net reduction of 3,611 employees compared to 3,46,845 employees posted in Q3 of FY23.