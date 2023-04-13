Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Infosys let go of 3,611 employees in Q4, attrition rate dips sharply to 20.9%

Infosys let go of 3,611 employees in Q4, attrition rate dips sharply to 20.9%

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Infosys campus for archive,pic by hemant mishra/mint.

  • Infosys' attrition rate has been declining in overall FY23. It stood at 24.3% in December 2022 quarter lower from 27.1% in Q2FY23 and 28.4% in Q1FY23.

Infosys has presented its financial results for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23) period on Thursday. In the quarter under review, the IT giant continued to record a sharp decline in its attrition rate to 20.9% compared to 24.3% in December 2022 quarter.

The second largest IT firm in terms of market share, has posted an attrition rate of 27.1% in September 2022 quarter and 28.4% in June 2022 quarter.

In terms of total headcount, Infosys posted total employees of 3,43,234 in Q4FY23 --- a net reduction of 3,611 employees compared to 3,46,845 employees posted in Q3 of FY23.

