Infosys Ltd is the only large IT services company to step up its US lobbying spend over the last five years, even as peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Wipro Ltd have all scaled back, according to filings made to the US House of Representatives and accessed by Mint .

Lobbying spending by the country's largest IT services companies is in focus as the US government, which accounts for a third to over half their revenue, has tightened labour mobility and clamped down on access to foreign workers in the US.

Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT services company, spent $270,000 on lobbying in the first nine months of the year, as compared with $240,000 in 2020.

This is in contrast to the other three companies, which reported a decline in lobby spending. TCS and Cognizant spent $670,000 and $1.7 million in the first nine months of 2025 as against $750,000 and $3.15 million in 2020, respectively.

Fourth-largest Wipro Ltd had also incurred lobbying costs of $90,000 in 2022 as against $210,000 in 2020. It has not employed any lobbying services since 2022.

Industry body Nasscom has also scaled back sharply. In the first nine months of 2025, it spent less than one-tenth of what it did in 2020, when it had spent about $700,000.

Emails sent to TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro, and Nasscom on Saturday went unanswered.

Overall lobbying spend

Put together, the total lobbying spending of the largest IT services companies operating in India, along with Nasscom, has been declining each year since 2020, even as H-1B visa norms in the US emerged as one of the biggest talking points for the IT sector in the second half of this year.

The country’s largest information technology (IT) services companies, including TCS, Cognizant, and Infosys and Nasscom, collectively spent $2.7 million, according to lobby filings made by these companies to the US House of Representatives. This is less than 1% of each of their revenue and slightly more than half of the $5.05 million spent in 2020.

TCS, Cognizant, Cognizant, Infosys, and Wipro ended last fiscal year with $30.18 billion, $19.74 billion, $19.28 billion, and $10.51 billion in revenue, respectively. To be sure, Indian IT firms follow an April-March financial year, whereas Cognizant follows a January-December calendar.

Lobbyists try to influence lawmakers to pass policies and laws favourable to their clients. Indian IT’s big five routinely hire the services of lobbying firms to influence decision-making in the US, which makes up more than a third of their revenue.

Lobbyists for IT outsourcers typically meet lawmakers in the US Senate, the US House of Representatives, and also in the White House Office, signifying their reach in the top levels of the world’s largest economy.

Mumbai-based TCS has extensively used the services of Ohio-based law firm, Squire Patton Boggs, whereas Nasdaq-listed Cognizant has used the services of Washington DC-based BGR Government Affairs. On the other hand, Bengaluru-based Infosys has regularly employed Washington DC-based DGA Group Government Relations LLC.

For Infosys, lobbying issues in the year so far pertained to “legislation, rulemaking and policies with respect to technology, workforce training, skilling and upskilling programs and policies; artificial intelligence legislative concepts and executive branch policies," according to its lobby filings.

Five years ago, automation was not a key talking point in the set of issues the company lobbied for in the US government, according to its lobby filings.

However, for the overall industry, at least one analyst attributed this decline in lobbying costs to an increase in hiring in the US.

“The traditional visa-dependent model is being rewritten. Firms have doubled down on local hiring, boosted offshore delivery, and are now laser-focused on using AI to reduce dependency on large onshore workforces. When your operating model shifts, your lobbying priorities shift with it," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of consultancy firm HFS Research.

Fersht added that “the industry is leaning into structural change, not political firefighting."

With the change in the political climate and offshoring clearly out of favour with the current administration, a less receptive audience is not worth the investment, said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group, a global research firm. "I think the Indian firms are resigned to the new political dynamics and feel that a higher profile through lobbying would be counterproductive."

H-1B remains a flashpoint

Each of the top three tech service providers counted norms around H-1B visas as one of their key lobbying issues, according to a Mint analysis of lobby filings in the US.

“Legislation and US policy related to passport processing reform and H-1B and other employment-related visas," read TCS’s lobby report filed in the January-March 2025 period.

Cognizant raised a similar lobby issue. “Provide strategic guidance and counsel on tax issues and the impact to Cognizant; provide strategic guidance and counsel on immigration related issues and the impact to Cognizant," read Cognizant’s July-September 2025 lobby report.

“Provide strategic guidance and counsel on potential changes and/or opportunities to federal workforce development programs; provide strategic guidance and counsel changes and/or opportunities to/in STEM education," it added.

On 19 September, US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications, increasing the fee tenfold. This move was a subject of discussion among homegrown tech circles and experts, as firms like TCS, Cognizant, and Infosys are among the 15 largest users of such non-immigrant visas.

IT firms place employees in client locations across the US to service their clients' IT needs. Making it costlier to send such IT professionals to the US would hurt the IT outsourcers’ profitability.

Five days later, Republican senator Charles E. Grassley and Democratic senator Richard J. Durbin targeted several companies, including TCS and Cognizant, over their hiring practices.

Both lawmakers wrote joint letters to K. Krithivasan and S. Ravi Kumar, chief executives of TCS and Cognizant, respectively, seeking responses on claims of race-based discrimination, and substitution of American workers with low-cost H-1B employees.

In the same month, Ohio senator Bernie Moreno proposed the Halting International Relocation of Employees (HIRE) Act to increase taxes on companies that hire offshore employees from their IT vendors.

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant has also utilised lobbying services for issues related to AI, the proposed HIRE Act, and Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, making it one of the few large IT services companies to do so. Homegrown IT outsourcers have also employed such lobbyists to influence decisions on India-US bilateral relations.

In the first nine months of the year, Nasscom hired Squire Patton Boggs for lobbying purposes, which it did not specify. Each of the four times, it paid less than $5,000, according to the industry body’s lobby filings. Nasscom spent about $700,000 in 2020.

IT, however, is not the only major sector to have the largest lobbying presence. Pharmaceutical and health products companies are also among the largest spenders on lobbyists in the US, as they seek to get favourable policies on drug pricing and healthcare legislation.

Big tech companies, including Microsoft, Apple, and Google, are some of the other large spenders on lobbyists, as they try to influence lawmakers on data privacy, AI and antitrust laws.