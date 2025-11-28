Infosys steps up US lobbying spend while TCS, Cognizant, Wipro pull back
Lobbying spending by Infosys, Wipro, TCS and Cognizant is in focus as the US government has tightened labour mobility and clamped down on access to foreign workers
Infosys Ltd is the only large IT services company to step up its US lobbying spend over the last five years, even as peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Wipro Ltd have all scaled back, according to filings made to the US House of Representatives and accessed by Mint.
