Infosys locally hired 78% of senior management staff in FY20

As part of Infosys’ localisation efforts, 78% of its senior management staff was hired locally in FY20, the company said in its 13th Annual Sustainability Report 2020.

“We are committed to strengthening local hiring practices and continuously increasing the proportion of senior management hires from the local regions of our operations," Infosys said.

Infosys said across the world, it is committed to “going local" to strengthen its profile as an employer of choice and be part of the local ecosystem. “We gain a greater diversity of skills and experience, in addition to significantly de-risking our operations from regulatory changes related to immigration policies."

The company recruited over 6,932 employees locally in its markets, of which 2,035 were fresh graduates during FY20. “92% of the hires made in each location are principally local," Infosys stated.

“We are making steady progress in our local graduate hiring and internship programs in countries like Mauritius, Germany, the UK and the US…We place increased emphasis on recruitment of visa-independent lateral hires," Infosys said.

Indian IT services companies have been trying to increase their local hiring to reduce their dependencies on the H1-B visa which allows companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations in the US.

Of late, the rising costs and complexities around the H1-B visa programme have been a concern for Indian IT services companies. The Donald Trump administration is looking at imposing new restrictions on H1B visas, premised on the belief that foreign scientists, engineers and other professionals harm the job prospects of US graduates.

In the UK and the rest of Europe, Infosys said it has partnered with local universities and supported large people transition and integration programs. “In Australia, we have been hiring local talent and absorbing them into key accounts," the company said.

