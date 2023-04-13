Infosys misses estimates, consolidated PAT drops 16% QoQ to ₹6,128 cr; declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Infosys reported a 16 per cent sequential drop in its consolidated PAT to ₹6,128 crore. The company reported a 2.2 per cent of drop in its revenue
Showcasing a sequentially weak quarter growth, Infosys recorded a 16 per cent decline in its total profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY24. The IT giant's Q4 PAT stood at ₹6,128 crore, which was down by 16 per cent on a sequential basis. Its revenue also dropped by 2.2 per cent on a quarterly basis to ₹37,441 crore. Company's revenue growth in cc terms was at 3.2 per cent QoQ and 8.8 per cent YoY.
