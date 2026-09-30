Infosys' nearly 1 lakh employees to move into specialist roles as AI reshapes tech industry

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate the technology industry and intensify competition, with demand for specialised talent increasing, Indian IT giant Infosys is now reportedly planning to shift a significant share of its workforce into specialist roles.

According to The Economic Times, Infosys is planning to transition between 25 per cent and 33 per cent (roughly one lakh) of its total workforce of 3,20,000 employees into specialised roles and wants to build a specialised team of around 6,000 frontier engineers.

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Why is Infosys planning to move over one lakh employees into specialist roles? The announcement comes at a time when the growing influence of AI on billing models tied to project staffing is putting pressure on the traditional headcount-based pricing structure. A presentation by an Infosys executive showed that 270,000 employees had undergone AI training, while around 80,000 were using coding tools in their work.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company is hiring talent from leading Indian institutions and US universities, putting it in direct competition with AI labs for skilled professionals, company executives told partners, advisers and analysts at its three-day annual Americas confluence held in Washington, DC.

Infosys acknowledges AI-led challenges, focuses on reskilling The $20-billion company is grappling with the challenges brought about by one of the biggest technological transformations the IT industry has witnessed. However, despite acknowledging these challenges, the company has refused to lay off its workforce as it bets big on AI-driven growth.

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In April this year, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said that the IT services company would not resort to layoffs as evolving AI technology reshapes the industry. According to a Moneycontrol report, Parekh said, "We have not done any layoffs in the last year, and we don’t see anything of that sort coming up."

His remarks came as several of Infosys' peers restructure their workforces as technology evolves.

Indian IT companies slow down hiring, lay off employees Earlier in June this year, a Reuters report citing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company expects IT firms to slow hiring as they move towards having an equal number of employees and AI agents in their workforces. His remarks came amid growing investor concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt the traditional labour-intensive business model of India’s $315-billion IT industry. As one of the country’s largest private-sector employers, the sector has already seen hiring slow amid weaker client demand and geopolitical uncertainty.

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While TCS did not plan to downsize its staff this year, it will hire fewer employees, Chandrasekaran said. Last year, TCS slashed more than 12,000 jobs, while its headcount declined by more than 23,000 on a net basis in the financial year that ended in March 2026.

According to The Economic Times, a major IT services company pulled back on hiring in FY26, with the top five players reporting a net reduction of 6,981 employees during the financial year.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.