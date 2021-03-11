Infosys, Newmont extend strategic tie-up by 5 years

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IT services major Infosys on Thursday said that it has extended its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold mining company, by five years. This association between Infosys and Newmont will help standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites, Infosys BPM said in a statement.

The IT company also said that it will leverage DigiTran, which enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized processes.

"Infosys BPM is delighted to extend our strategic collaboration with Newmont to standardize and digitally transform processes across mine sites in different geographies. This engagement leverages our deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining," Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said.

During this extended partnership, Infosys BPM aims to improve the gold miner's invoice processing across their Accounts Payable processes. It said it will also provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

"This is a testament to our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, i.e. harmonization, continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy," Radhakrishnan added.

"We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardizing and digitizing supply chain processes across our regions. Infosys BPM's strong leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost savings," Ryan Plourde, Group Executive – Supply Chain, Newmont Corporation, said.

Shares of Infosys Ltd on BSE closed at ₹1,368.10 today, up 22.40 point or 1.66%.

