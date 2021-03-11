Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infosys, Newmont extend strategic tie-up by 5 years

Infosys, Newmont extend strategic tie-up by 5 years

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, was set up in April 2002
2 min read . 07:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Through this, Infosys BPM will enhance automation, AI and design thinking which will help improve the business value for Newmont
  • Infosys BPM said it will also provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes

IT services major Infosys on Thursday said that it has extended its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold mining company, by five years. This association between Infosys and Newmont will help standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites, Infosys BPM said in a statement.

IT services major Infosys on Thursday said that it has extended its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold mining company, by five years. This association between Infosys and Newmont will help standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites, Infosys BPM said in a statement.

Through this, Infosys BPM said it will enhance automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking which will help improve the business value for Newmont. "As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering," the IT company said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Through this, Infosys BPM said it will enhance automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking which will help improve the business value for Newmont. "As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering," the IT company said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The IT company also said that it will leverage DigiTran, which enables remote transition of services and establishes a sound standard operating procedure (SOP) knowledge base to deliver transparent and harmonized processes.

"Infosys BPM is delighted to extend our strategic collaboration with Newmont to standardize and digitally transform processes across mine sites in different geographies. This engagement leverages our deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining," Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said.

During this extended partnership, Infosys BPM aims to improve the gold miner's invoice processing across their Accounts Payable processes. It said it will also provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations.

"This is a testament to our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, i.e. harmonization, continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy," Radhakrishnan added.

“We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardizing and digitizing supply chain processes across our regions. Infosys BPM’s strong leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost savings," Ryan Plourde, Group Executive – Supply Chain, Newmont Corporation, said.

Shares of Infosys Ltd on BSE closed at 1,368.10 today, up 22.40 point or 1.66%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.