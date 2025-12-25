Infosys off-campus hiring: IT giant recruiting engineers, offers up to ₹21 lakh salary; who can apply?

IT giant Infosys is set to hire freshers soon and has raised its salaries for 2025 graduates substantially to up to ₹21 lakh.
According to social media posts cited and reviewed by Moneycontrol, the software major will soon launch an off-campus hiring drive for engineering and computer science graduates of 2025.
Here is everything you need to know about the Infosys freshers recruitment drive as the company ramps up its efforts to strengthen its AI capabilities by scouting for top talents.
As per social media posts, Infosys is hiring in entry-level roles. The roles include Specialist Programmer (L1 to L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee).
As per the Moneycontrol report citing Infosys group CHRO Shaji Mathew, Infosys is focusing on its AI-first approach in all its services, where it is crucial to upskill exisiting employees and bringing onboard talent with deep expertise.
He confirmed that the hiring will be on-campus and off-campus, with expanded job opportunities in the field of Specialist Programmer.
Here is a breakdown of the salary Infosys is offering engineering and computer graduates of 2025:
With this, Infosys is becoming an IT giant that offers one of the best packages to freshers — with IT salaries always being a point of disappointment among engineering and other graduates.
Top Indian IT giant's have since decades kept the salaries of low entry-level graduates stagnant, while top executives continued to see their pay packages rise manifold. However, the landscape is changing with the emergence of AI and the requirement of deep expertise with companies willing to dole out more cash.
The roles in which Infosys is hiring is mainly open to engineering and computer science graduates. Candidates with BE, BTech, ME, MTech and MCA degrees can apply for the roles. Additionally, those having an integrated MSc in computer science and IT, as well as some circuit branches like ECE and EEE can also apply for the roles.
