Infosys off-campus hiring: IT giant recruiting engineers, offers up to ₹21 lakh salary; who can apply?

IT giant Infosys is set to hire freshers and has substantially raised its salaries for 2025 graduates to up to ₹21 lakh.

According to social media posts cited and reviewed by Moneycontrol, the software major will soon launch an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 engineering and computer science graduates.

Here is everything you need to know about Infosys' fresher recruitment drive as the company ramps up its efforts to strengthen its AI capabilities by scouting for top talent.

Infosys hiring: What are the roles? As per social media posts, Infosys is hiring for entry-level roles. The roles include Specialist Programmer (L1 to L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee).

As per the Moneycontrol report citing Infosys group CHRO Shaji Mathew, Infosys is focusing on its AI-first approach in all its services, where it is crucial to upskill existing employees and bring on board talent with deep expertise.

He confirmed that the hiring will be on-campus and off-campus, with expanded job opportunities in the field of Specialist Programmer.

Livemint could not independently verify the hiring drive report. We have reached out to Infosys for the same and the copy will be updated with a response.

What is the salary range at Infosys? Here is a breakdown of the salary Infosys is offering engineering and computer graduates of 2025:

For Specialist Programmer L3 (Trainee), the salary will be ₹ 21 lakh per annum.

21 lakh per annum. For the Specialist Programmer L2 (Trainee) position, Infosys is offering a salary of ₹ 16 lakh per annum.

16 lakh per annum. Those hired for the Specialist Programmer L1 (Trainee) role will get a salary of ₹ 11 lakh per annum.

For the post of Digital Specialist Engineer (Trainee), the salary offered by Infosys is ₹ 7 lakh per annum. With this, Infosys is offering one of the best packages to freshers in the IT industry. The decision assumes significance as IT salaries are usually a point of disappointment among engineering and other graduates.

Top Indian IT giants have, for decades, kept the salaries of low-entry-level graduates stagnant, while top executives continued to see their pay packages rise manifold. However, the landscape is changing with the emergence of AI and the requirement of deep expertise, with companies willing to dole out more cash.

Infosys job offer: Who can apply? The roles for which Infosys is hiring are mainly open to engineering and computer science graduates. Candidates with BE, BTech, ME, MTech and MCA degrees can apply for the roles. Additionally, those having an integrated MSc in computer science and IT, as well as some circuit branches like ECE and EEE can also apply for the roles.