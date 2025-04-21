Infosys offers one month of pay, ticket fare to Bengaluru, accommodation and more to 240 fired trainees - Report

In order to help the 240 trainees that Infosys fired recently, the IT major has offered them free external training, accommodation and a travel allowance along with one months' salary, as per a report.

According to the report by Moneycontrol, Infosys in an email to the 240 trainees that were sacked recently, said in an email that they will get one month of pay.

In an email sent to the trainees, Infosys said it will offer free upskilling programmes to those who lost their jobs.

They will also receive a travel allowance from the company to get to the training centre in Mysuru to Bengaluru or their hometown.

The training programmes will be conducted through NIIT and UpGrad, with whom Infosys has partnered.

What did Infosys say in its email? Infosys informed the trainees that they had not met the qualifying criteria of the training programme, and hence were being let go of.

“Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program,” it said in an email.

“As you explore opportunities outside of Infosys, we have planned professional outplacement services to help you on that journey. We also wish to offer you another career pathway, by taking an Infosys sponsored external training to prepare for potential roles in the BPM industry. On successful completion of the training, you may also apply to available opportunities in Infosys BPM Limited. However, if you wish to continue honing your IT skills, you also have an option to choose an Infosys sponsored external training program on Information Technology fundamentals to further support your IT career journey,” Infosys said.

Infosys has reportedly extended the offer to the trainees who were impacted in February too. They now have the option to enroll to these courses for free.

Infosys fires 240 trainees Software major Infosys let go of 240 entry-level employees who failed internal assessments, according to company emails sent on April 18, reported Moneycontrol.

The layoffs come as Infosys navigates a subdued demand environment. The company has forecast revenue growth of just 0 per cent to 3 per cent for the current fiscal year, underscoring continued uncertainty in its core markets.

