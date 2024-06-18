Infosys' relocation initiative aims to draw employees from the Mumbai-Karnataka region to consider opportunities in Hubballi.

As Infosys aims to strengthen its operations in Karnataka's Hubballi, the IT company is offering a lucrative transfer policy to incentivise its employees to relocate to the tier-2 city.

This is a part of Infosys' strategic intent to establish offices in several tier-2 cities, including Indore, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Coimbatore in 2023.

Who all are eligible for the transfer policy? The transfer policy reportedly targets employees handling project deliveries from any of Infosys development centres across India.

Only employees at band 2 and above are being targeted.

What is the transfer policy? According to this transfer policy, employees at band 3 and below are entitled to receive an initial relocation allowance of ₹25,000. This will be followed by an additional ₹25,000 every six months for the next two years, culminating in a total of ₹1.25 lakh after 24 months.

However, for Infosys employees at higher bands than 3 (4 through 7), the relocation allowance can go up to ₹8 lakh, inclusive of the initial relocation allowance, by the end of the same period.

What is the aim of Infosys transfer policy? This initiative aims to draw employees from the Mumbai-Karnataka region to consider opportunities in Hubballi.

It also allows the employees to continue working on their current projects from Hubballi, thereby optimising the use of the facility’s modern infrastructure and reducing operational costs.

Karnataka Minister lauds initiative Lauding the initiative, Karnataka Minister MB Patil, said in a post on X: "Hubballi Set for Growth: Infosys Spurs Local Growth with Incentives. I applaud Infosys for offering incentives to employees transferring to its Hubballi campus. This move encourages local talent from the Kittur Karnataka region to explore opportunities closer to home, fostering community ties and local development."

"Infosys' commitment to state-of-the-art campuses and employing thousands of engineers globally exemplifies its leadership and positive impact on regional economies. This initiative not only supports local growth but also showcases Infosys' dedication to innovation and employee welfare in the tech industry," he continued.

