Infosys on track for onboarding freshers, numbers could go up

"In fact, within the company, we've set up over the last several years, not now not last week, or last several years, a platform which we call accelerate to which employees can look at what we call it totally gig work, different projects outside of their main work. Outside of the main work on an average quarter over 4000 people apply for this, about 600 are selected. It's something that is active in the company," said CEO Parekh.