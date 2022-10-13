Infosys on track for onboarding freshers, numbers could go up

Infosys on track for onboarding freshers, numbers could go up2 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- In the first half of current finacial year, the company has hired 40,000 freshers and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up,
Infosys has hired 40,000 freshers, and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up, the IT services major said while announcing results for the quarter.
Infosys has hired 40,000 freshers, and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up, the IT services major said while announcing results for the quarter.
In the first half of current finacial year, the company has hired 40,000 freshers and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up, said Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy, further clarifying that there has been no delay in onboarding freshers, hiring could exceed target
In the first half of current finacial year, the company has hired 40,000 freshers and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up, said Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy, further clarifying that there has been no delay in onboarding freshers, hiring could exceed target
"No delay in onboarding freshers. We have opened our Mysore campus. We are on track on onboarding freshers. We have already hired 40,000 freshers out of our plan of hiring 50,000 freshers for the year and the number could go up," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.
Infosys added 10,032 employees during the second quarter of FY23 and the headcount of the company added 3,45,218.
Infosys witnessed a steep moderation of 1.3% in its attrition rate in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The company's voluntary attrition is at 27.1% in Q2FY23 compared to 28.4% in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, the attrition rate is high compared to the 20.1% recorded in Q2FY22.
Infosys weighed into the issue of moonlighting, that has created quite a stir in the industry, and said the company has to let go some of its employees over dual employment.
Infosys, like the other Indian IT firms said that the company does not support dual employment though it does support 'gig work'.
The company had to let go of 'a few employees due to confidentiality issues.
"We support the aspirations of our employees to learn beyond their work. We will support them to work
on certain gig projects after prior approval of the managers. We're also developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected. However, to be clear, we do not support dual employment," said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.
"We have found in the past 12 months of the employees who are doing blatant work in two different companies where and there's confidentiality issues, we have let go of them," he added.
The company said that a platform, called "Accelerate", a gig opportunity within the organisation, has been set up.
"In fact, within the company, we've set up over the last several years, not now not last week, or last several years, a platform which we call accelerate to which employees can look at what we call it totally gig work, different projects outside of their main work. Outside of the main work on an average quarter over 4000 people apply for this, about 600 are selected. It's something that is active in the company," said CEO Parekh.
The IT major posted an 11% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,021 crore for the September quarter and also announced a share buyback programme worth ₹9,300 crore.