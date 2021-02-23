Infosys is one of the world's most ethical companies: Ethisphere Institute

Infosys on Tuesday said that it has been recognised as the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the world's most ethical companies for 2021 by Ethisphere Institute.

Infosys was distinguished for its undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. With this, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the Software and Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees in India.

In 2021, as many as 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

This year, the process was streamlined, and the question set expanded to gauge how companies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, and social justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practices and solid performance in the global market.

The recognition additionally spotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity, governance, and social initiatives.

"2020 ushered many hardships for the world putting us through one of the most difficult tests of all times. While addressing various tough challenges, we saw companies not just working towards earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity but advancing their corporate cultures for the greater good," Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer of Ethisphere, said

He added: We are delighted to acknowledge Infosys for its firm commitment to creating the highest value for the communities they serve while prioritizing social imperatives. We would like to congratulate everyone at Infosys for earning this designation."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Ethisphere Institute."

"Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the cornerstone of our continued success, and we firmly believe that an integrity-based approach greatly influences business success."

"Infosys' core values are the foundation on which we have built our success over the years. This acknowledgment further encourages us to stay committed to operating with high ethical standards and transparency, especially in these unprecedented times," he added.













