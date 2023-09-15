Infosys only Indian company in top 100 TIME World's Best Companies list1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:24 PM IST
IT major Infosys is the only Indian company to feature in the top 100 list of the World's Best Companies of 2023 released by TIME Magazine and online data platform Statista. Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet (Google owner) are top 3 in the list while India's Infosys was ranked 64th with an overall score of 88.38 out of 100.