Infosys only Indian company in top 100 TIME World's Best Companies list

IT major Infosys is the only Indian company to feature in the top 100 list of the World's Best Companies of 2023 released by TIME Magazine and online data platform Statista. Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet (Google owner) are top 3 in the list while India's Infosys was ranked 64th with an overall score of 88.38 out of 100.

Sustainability-wise, Infosys was ranked 135th while in terms of employee satisfaction the company's rank was 103rd. As per TIME Magazine, the growth rate of the company has been high. Infosys was among the top 3 professional services companies in the world.

"Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet (the company that owns Google) and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) were the top four companies in a new statistical ranking of 750 of the world's best companies by Statista and TIME, which are based on a formula of revenue growth, employee satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG, or sustainability) data," Time Magazine said in a release.

In the list of 750 companies, 7 companies were also listed apart from Infosys. Big Tech major Wipro was on 174th rank in the list while Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group was on 210th rank. Reliance Industries was at 248th rank, HCL Technologies at 262nd rank, HDFC Bank at 418th rank, WNS Global Services at 596th rank, and finally ITC at 672nd rank.

Why Microsoft on top? Microsoft, the top company in the global rankings, made $72 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 63% increase from 2020, while also reducing overall emissions by 0.5%. In its most recent annual report, it also said that both racial and ethnic minority and women employees in the U.S. earned more, on average, than their counterparts who are men, according the TIME Magazine's website about the rankings.