New Delhi: Infosys on Monday announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Center in Bucharest, Romania.

The Defence Center is an expansion of services delivered through Infosys Digital Innovation Center which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

The Defence Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey. These services, including security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery, and response will be delivered by certified and highly skilled cyber security professionals. The services offered comply with country-specific regulatory requirements.

Infosys is expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires.

Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer & head of cyber security practice, Infosys, said, “Our Infosys cyber defence centers help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey."

Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys, said "This Cyber Defence Center is the latest addition to our global network of Security Operation Centers across theworld and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end cyber security solutions to our clients. Romania is an established leader in the European cyber security talent market and is a natural choice for us to invest in and develop our cyber security research and innovation potential."