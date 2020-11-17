Infosys partners Ellen MacArthur Foundation to accelerate circular economy

Information technology major Infosys on Tuesday said it has joined hands with United Kingdom-based charity, Ellen MacArthur Foundation charity. They are planning work together to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy, Infosys said.

The circular economy offers an alternative to the linear 'take, make, waste' economy — one which is better for people, the economy, and the environment. The circular economy is based on three key principles — design waste out of the system, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation works with its network of Strategic Partners, Partners, and Members. The network includes some of the world's leading and most influential organisations, including businesses, governments, educators, innovators, and investors, to drive systemic change.

The collaboration coincides with the launch of the strategic Sustainable Business Unit within Infosys, which will enable customers to better incorporate circular designs into their products, services, and supply chains.

"Infosys will focus on aligning its digital transformation toolkit — Live Enterprise Suite — with the Foundation's circular economy performance measurement tool, Circulytics," the statement said.

"Circulytics enables companies to measure their circular economy performance and identify opportunities to adopt, or further embed, circular practices, thereby driving the transition to a circular economy," it added.

"As a global leader in next-gen digital platforms, Infosys will bring a calibre of expertise and knowledge that will further help the Network to realise its digital ambition, which will support the transition towards a circular economy," James George, Network Development Lead, Ellen MacArthur Foundation said.

Infosys will be able to achieve circular design of products, services, and supply chains more quickly by reusing and repurposing customers' existing technology stacks, rather than replacing them, the statement said.

"Infosys believes there is a symbiotic relationship between digitisation and sustainability and through aligned strategies and clever design — particularly on circularity — you can achieve both, with just one pocket of spending," Infosys Head of Sustainable Business Cory Glickman said.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a UK-based charity committed to the creation of a circular economy that tackles some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as waste, pollution, and climate change.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via