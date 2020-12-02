Infosys partners Rolls-Royce for aerospace engineering in India

BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd has entered into a partnership with Rolls-Royce, an aerospace and defence technology company, under which the latter will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to the IT services firm.

“Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce," Infosys said in a statement.

India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a range of businesses, said Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia. “Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys…We are committed to India and remain positive about the long-term prospects in this market."

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce has established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru which has been an integral part of its engineering and R&D services. The centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, Rolls-Royce will continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys.

“We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys," said Jasmeet Singh, global head of Manufacturing, Infosys.

Over the past two decades, Infosys has invested in building a strong engineering services practice and has been delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the turbomachinery, propulsion (TMP), aerospace and defence industries.

The engineering centre for Roll Royce’s civil aerospace is expected to strengthen Infosys’ existing capabilities in turbomachinery and propulsion that are currently delivered through a network of engineering centres in Mysore (Karnataka), Baden (Germany), and Karlovac (Croatia).

