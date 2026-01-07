Infosys partners with AWS to accelerate Gen AI adoption — All you need to know

Bengaluru-based software giant Infosys on Wednesday announced it has struck a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In a stock exchange filing on 7 January, the IT company announced the strategic partnership, saying that it will combine Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer.

The deal comes at a time when IT and software companies are increasingly focussing on a shift to AI, and investing millions to accelerate growth in the sector.

Infosys Topaz is an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI (gen AI) technologies. On the other hand, Amazon Q Developer is AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant.

Why did Infosys partner with AWS? The strategic partnership between Infosys and AWS is aimed to enhance the internal operations of the IT company as well as drive innovation for the firm's customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

“Infosys is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management,” Infosys said.