Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver omnichannel solutions to retailers

Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver omnichannel solutions to retailers1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The company will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide ‘seamless omnichannel experiences’ such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers, Infosys said
Infosys, Indian IT giant, Wednesday said it has collaborated with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences
