Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver omnichannel solutions to retailers

1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:25 PM IST Livemint
FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo (REUTERS)

The company will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide ‘seamless omnichannel experiences’ such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers, Infosys said

Infosys, Indian IT giant, Wednesday said it has collaborated with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences

The Bangalore based IT giant will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide "seamless omnichannel experiences" such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers, Infosys said in a statement

Infosys  EVP and Global Head – Consumer, Retail and Logistics Karmesh Vaswani said, “To navigate an increasingly complex supply chain and serve the modern intelligent shopper the way they want, retailers are looking for innovative ways to deliver seamless omni-channel experiences with convenient fulfilment options."

Infosys, with its platforms like Infosys Equinox, partner products, and leading digital capabilities, has been helping retailers, consumer tech, consumer packaged goods and logistics companies navigate their next through digital and emerging technologies over the last three decades, the company said.

The company has helped over 190 retailers globally transform into sentient enterprises by enhancing their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future, it further added.

