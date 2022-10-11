Infosys president Ravi Kumar S resigns

Infosys president Ravi Kumar S resigns1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- The company not state any reason for his leaving in the statement
IT major Infosys on Tuesday informed the the company's President Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his position, effective from 11 October.
"The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company," said Infosys, in its regulatory filings.
Infosys did not state any reason for his leaving in the statement.
Ravi Kumar S, as president of the IT services company, led the Infosys Global Services Organization across all industry segments.He led the service lines and specialised digital sales across consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering and process verticals.
He served various roles across the company as part of the Infosys executive council and leading the insurance and payments business before he was appointed president in 2016.
According to the FY22 annual report of Infosys, Kumar was the third highest-paid executive of the company after CEO Salil Parekh and former COO UB Pravin Rao.
Infosys is all set to announce its July-September quarter, i.e second quarter results on 13 October. The company's board said that it would consider a share buyback at a meeting on Thursday.
“The Board of the Company will consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in its filing to the stock exchanges.
Infosys scrip ended 2.65 percent lower at ₹1,423.90 apiece on BSE, today, ahead of its results.