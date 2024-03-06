Infosys promoted in-house talent to top jobs after high-level exodus, says Nomura
Top management said of the company’s more than 90 senior vice-presidents and executive vice-presidents, more than 45 have been with it for two decades, and 27 have been with it for 25 years, according to a research note by Nomura Holdings.
Bengaluru: As IT companies grapple with top-level management churn, Infosys Ltd in February said that all the roles left vacant due to senior leadership departures have been internally filled, according to a research note by Nomura Holdings, Inc.