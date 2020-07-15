Infosys Q1 earnings: Five things to watch out for

The US president through a proclamation on 22 June suspended the H-1B and other work visas aimed at protecting local American jobs. As companies like Infosys use these visas to send their skilled employees to work onsite in client locations, management commentary on the impact will be closely watched. To negate the impact of any visa ban, Infosys has been locally hiring talent in the US and as part of its localization efforts, and it currently employs more than 10,000 Americans on its payroll. So while the impact is not expected to be huge, it will be interesting to observe if the company takes a strong position on the political issue just as TCS as termed the visa ban as “unfortunate".