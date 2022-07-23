IT-giant Infosys is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). Unlike other quarters, this time Infosys has scheduled to present quarterly results on Sunday. It is expected that Infosys is likely to record single-digit growth in PAT on a year-on-year basis, while the bottom line may sequentially dive. EBIT margins are seen to be impacted due to high costs. Although, some support from the depreciating rupee is also expected in the margin and revenue. Ahead of Q1, Infosys shares were under pressure.

