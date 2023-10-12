Infosys will roll out salary hikes starting from November 1 and will skip campus hiring this year as it has a ‘way to go’ on utilisation, adding that it will honour the offers that have been made so far, said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Infosys. Roy was speak to the media after a post-earnings press conference on Thursday, October 12, as India's second-largest software services exporter announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24).