Infosys will roll out salary hikes starting from November 1 and will skip campus hiring this year as it has a ‘way to go’ on utilisation, adding that it will honour the offers that have been made so far, said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Infosys. Roy was speak to the media after a post-earnings press conference on Thursday, October 12, as India's second-largest software services exporter announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Last year, we hired 50,000 freshers and hired ahead of demand...we still have a significant fresher bench... we are, of course, training them on Gen AI etc, but we still have way to go on utilisation, and at the moment are not going to campuses as yet...we will monitor this every quarter looking at our future projections," he said. That said, the company will honour all the offers made, onboarding them as projects come up.

Wage hikes have been announced and will be rolled out from November 1 across all employees, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said. Roy said that Infosys has a significant fresher bench and headroom for increasing utilisation, and hence it "is not going to campuses as yet". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

